1,000 newborn babies at Dignity Health hospitals celebrate Little Hats, Big Hearts program

Dignity Health Southern California is proud to announce that all six of its hospitals are participating in the American Heart Association’s Little Hats, Big Hearts program to help build awareness for heart disease, the number one killer of Americans, and congenital heart defects, the most common type of birth defect in the country.

Thanks to countless volunteers, more than 1,000 newborn babies born at Dignity Health hospitals throughout the month of February will receive a knitted or crocheted hat. The Little Hats, Big Hearts program is in its third year in Los Angeles. Nationally, the program has grown to include 660 hospitals in 40 states, handing out more than 100,000 hats.

Dignity Health is proud to be the largest hospital system participating in the greater LA area. Raising awareness around cardiovascular disease is important to the health of the communities we serve and starting the message of a healthy heart at birth is a crucial step towards reducing the number of cardiovascular deaths in our society.