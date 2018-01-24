15 Cajon High students among first in I.E. to earn college-backed job readiness certificates

Fifteen medical assistant students at Cajon High School are among the first in the Inland Empire to earn a workforce readiness certificate after completing a 72-hour concurrent enrollment course through San Bernardino Valley College. The workforce readiness certificate program, designed by San Bernardino Community College District’s Office Economic Development and Corporate Training, is the first of its kind to be offered tuition-free at an Inland Empire high school.

“Working with our community to prepare our local students for the needs of employers is our number one priority,” said Bruce Baron, Chancellor of San Bernardino Community College District, which includes San Bernardino Valley College and Crafton Hills College. “We are proud to have worked hand-in-hand with San Bernardino City Unified School District, Cajon High School and San Bernardino County Workforce Development to give this bright class of students the foundation to succeed in the world of work.”

The workforce readiness program was offered to students enrolled in the medical career pathway at Cajon H.S. to prepare them with interviewing and resume skills, employer expectations, customer service and hands-on techniques to shine as new employees.

Upon completion, students qualify for a paid internship provided by the San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, and for work experience college credit from San Bernardino Valley College.

Students like Katherine Caballero enjoyed getting an early inside look into how to build professional interpersonal connections, particularly in high-stress situations often facing healthcare providers.

“High school students are keeping an eye out for more college courses like this one,” said Katherine, who will be the first in her family to attend college. “We are inspired by the benefits of the course, and how it may help open doors later in life to start a career and make a difference in our community.”