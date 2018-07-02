150 youth team up with the LA Dodgers Foundation and San Manuel Band of Mission Indians during community service day

Local Advertisement

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) in partnership with the Dodgers, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes hosted a Community Service on Monday, June 25 at LoanMartField in Rancho Cucamonga, where 150 youth involved in nonprofit Think Together’s afterschool programs were able to work alongside the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes team members and Dodger alumni at a baseball clinic and community reading event.

Dodger alumni Lee Lacy and Derrel Thomas along with players from the Dodgers’ Single-A partner Rancho Cucamonga Quakes and San Manuel volunteers led kids through a baseball clinic and reading event. Think Together is a LADF grantee that has afterschool and summer programming for students throughout the greater Los Angeles area, including Ontario, Colton, Rancho Cucamonga, Rialto and Adelanto. Following the activities, a healthy lunch was provided to all participants.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation has supported Think Together for many years and we are thrilled to partner with the foundation again to excite the students we serve in unique ways,” said CEO of Think Together Randy Barth. “The 2018 Community Service Day is a great example of teams working hand-in-hand to bring smiles to underserved children in our local community.”

This year’s program was the latest joint community initiative between LADF and San Manuel following a Dodgers Dreamfield Community Service Day last September at Bud Bender Park in Rialto, where youngsters took part in a youth clinic and community garden project. Think Together received $15,000 to support after school literacy and college access programs at 23 middle schools in Azusa, Baldwin Park, Duarte, Pico Rivera, Norwalk, Lynwood, El Monte and South Whittier.