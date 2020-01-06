2019 Caden’s Teddy Bears for Kids Bear-y Successful

Local Advertisement

Thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s teddy bear drive benefitting Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital! 476 bears were donated this year, crushing our original goal of 250. This brings the combined total of bears raised from all three years of the drive to 1,170!

Bears were passed out to patients and their families during the week of Christmas. As a former patient of the LLUCH, I hope the gift of a bear brightens their days.

Thank you to all of the local businesses who were bear drop off locations: LLUCH Foundation office, Paulson Orthodontics, Star Tulip Stuffies House of Fine Stuffed Animals, Rau Plastic Surgery, Rendition Tattoo, Redlands Elks Lodge, Energy Lab, and Dance Move Live (Redlands and Highland locations). I would like like to thank Phyllis Kates of PK Design who creates our digital flyer every year, and caricature artist Darlene Douthit who created a caricature for this year’s logo.

With new businesses added every year, it gets trickier to drop off boxes and pick up bears. Thank you to my grandparents, Robert and Mary Sheehan, for their help with this, as well as my mom, dad and sister who helped us on drop off day.

Local Advertisement

During the drive this year, we were contacted by Jay Mast of Regent Association Management in Orange County. Mr. Mast had heard about our bear drive and wanted to help. His company and employees donated 180 bears to the drive! This was so touching and really made a difference in hitting and exceeding our goal for this year. Thank you to Mr. Mast and employees!