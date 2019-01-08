January 10, 2019

Local Advertisement

Exhibits, Workshops, Classes:

Thursday’s, January 10, 17 & 31 – the San Bernardino Folk Singers presents San Bernardino Sings Folksongs. The focus of this group is enjoy the singing of familiar folksongs. New singers are always welcomed. The sessions are from 1:00 to 2:30 at the Garcia Center, 536 W.11th Street. For information call Joyce Seeger at (909) 882-1372.

Monday, January 14 – the City of Redlands Quality of Life/Senior Services presents Dessert and Dialogue: Fay Glass Disaster Preparedness from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Redlands Community Center, 111 W. Lugonia Ave. This free class required pre-registration for adequate seating. Dessert will be provided during the presentation which features tips and advice to prepare in case of a disaster. For information and to register call (909) 798-7579.

Saturday, January 19, 2019 to Sunday, January 20 – the San Bernardino County Museum presents Old West Days from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Museum, 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands. This event celebrates the rich, diverse history of the old west, San Bernardino County style. Visitors will have the opportunity to churn butter, create quilt squares, make 1800s toys, get close with mini horses and sheep, pan for gold and more. Live music will also be featured: The Brennan’s, Bluegrass Family Band from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday; and Lazy Brad Lewis Band Museum from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. Other demonstrations and talks will be featured. Members are free and modest pricing for the public with special pricing for seniors, students and children. For schedule information call (909) 798-8608 or (909) 792-1462.

Now – March 31 -The Lincoln presents “Reflections of the Face of Lincoln” at the

Lincoln Memorial Shrine, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday – Sunday (closed most major holidays). This exhibit, created by Garner Holt Productions, Inc., is housed in the Shrine’s west wing. The show is for all ages, it’s a combination of theme park and real history. Tickets are $5 per person for an 11-minute performance. For information and to make arrangements for groups call (909) 798-7636 or (909) 798-7632 or visit lincolnshrine.org

January 19 to April 28 – UCR ARTS: California Museum Of Photography and the Riverside Art Museum present “In the Sunshine of Neglect: Defining Photographs and Radical Experiments in Inland Southern California, 1950 to the Present”. This exhibit runs simultaneously at the two museums which are three blocks apart. The Riverside Art Museum is located at 3424 Mission Inn Ave. The show presents the Inland region on the eastern edge of Los Angeles as an experimental tabula rasa playground for photographers where nothing was at stake, so everything was possible. The exhibit includes 194 works by 54 photographers. For museum hours and further information and for purchase of complete catalogue call (951) 684-7111 or visit www.riversideartmuseum.org.

January 22 to March 9 – Chaffey College, 5885 Haven Ave., Rancho Cucamonga presents “Faster, Faster! The Art Of Motorcycle Culture” in the Wignall Museum Of Contemporary Art from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday. This exhibit of 40 works of art pays homage to the gleaming chrome, smooth leather and thundering engines of the motorcycle. An artist reception is slated for March 5th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. For information visit http://.chaffey.edu/wignall.

Save the Date:

Saturday, January 12 – the Esperanza Project presents its Black & White Gala from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. at the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa, 3649 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside. This fundraising event focuses on raising funds to to help Transitional Age Youth (TAY’s) find shelter once they are out of the Foster Care System and to ensure that the County Of San Bernardino reach its stated goals and objectives for services and resources to foster care youths. For information contact esperanzaprojectie@gmail.com. Tickets may be purchased through Eventbrite.

Saturday, January 12, 2019 – the County Of San Bernardino Regional Parks will hold competing Fishing Derbies at their five lakes throughout the year starting with Glen Hellen Park, 2555 Glen Helen Parkway, San Bernardino. Park gates open at 6:00 a.m. Derby begins promptly at 7:00 a.m. and concludes at 1:00 p.m. Participants must have a valid California State fishing license. Derby entry is $20 person plus a $10 vehicle parking fee. Prizes include $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $200 for third place. Twenty-two additional prizes will be awarded. For information call (909) 387-2757.

Thursday, January 17 – HelpIE Serving Seniors present “Kick-Off Fun-Raiser Social” from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Grace Vargas Senior Center, 1411 S. Riverside Ave., Rialto. This event features music, dancing and refreshments. Tickets on sale now at the Senior Center Front Desk. For information call Maricela Ferguson at (909) 717-2083 or email ihelpseniors2@gmail.com.

Friday, January 18 – the University of California, Riverside Chancellor’s Distinguished Lecture will feature “Feeling Race: The Social Significance Of Radicalized Emotions” presented by Dr. Eduardo Bonilla-Silva, James B. Duke Professor of Sociology, Duke University from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the University’s Theatre ( Humanities 400). Bonilla-Silva is the author of the classic book in his field – Racism without Racists and served as President Of the Southern Sociological Society and the American Sociological Association in 2017- 2018. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and complimentary parking is available in Lot 6 starting at 10:00 a.m. For inquiries and to RSVP visit specialevents@ucr.edu.

Saturday, January 19 – Community Animal Hospital, 562 W. Rialto Ave., Rialto will host a Rabies Shot Clinic from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for $10.00 For information call (909) 874-4660.

Sunday, January 20 – the San Bernardino County Museum, 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands presents Cosmic Nights: SuperMoon Lunar Eclipse from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. Join the San Bernardino Valley Amateur Astronomers (SBVAA) to catch a view of the Lunar Eclipse a Blood SuperMoon that won’t return until 2021. The whole museum will be open for the price of general admission. For tickets visit www.eventbrite.com.

Sunday, January 20 – the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation Mobile Food Pantry will hold a Free Food Distribution from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Indian Springs High School, 650 N. Del Rosa Drive, San Bernardino. Distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis. Families are urged to bring their own grocery bags. For information call (909) 447-7799 x 500 or visit www.tzuchi.us

Monday, January 21 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day

(Federal Holiday marking his birth)

Monday, January 21 – the Inland Empire Concerned African American Churches present the Martin Luther King 39th Annual Prayer Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at California State University, San Bernardino Coussoulis Arena, 1577 Northpark Blvd. For ticket information and sponsorship opportunities call (909) 474-7036 or visit IECAAC.COM/EVENTS or INFO@IECAAC.ORG.

Monday, January 21 – the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation Mobile Food Pantry will hold a Free Food Distribution from 12 (noon) to 1:30 p.m. at Juanita Blakey Jones Elementary School, 700 North F Street, San Bernardino. Distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis. Families are urged to bring their own grocery bags. For information call (909) 447-7799 x 500 or visit www.tzuchi.us

Monday, January 21 – the Riverside African-American Historical Society presents the 26th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 5K Walk-A-Thon: “Walking for Peace and Justice” from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. starting at the Stratton Center, 2008 Martin Luther King Blvd. and ending at the RCC Digital Library, 4800 Magnolia Ave. After the Walk there will be a short program and attendees will enjoy booths, entertainment, performances and contests. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. For information contact Robert Earl Bogan at (951) 236-9640 or email riversidemlkwalk@gmail.com.

Thursday, January 24 – the San Bernardino Folk Singers present Special Performance at 1:30 p.m. in the Bing Wong Auditorium at the Feldheym Central Library, 555 West 6th Street. The program includes familiar songs for the sing along. The public is invited to join in the fun. For information call Joyce Seeger at (909) 882-1372.

Thursday, January 24 – the Inland Empire Economic Partnership presents its Annual Awards Dinner at 5:30 p.m. at the Double Tree Hotel, 222 N. Vineyard Avenue, Ontario. The 2019 Dinner Honorees include: Randall Lewis and the Lewis Family, Inland Empire Leader Of the Year; Vice Chancellor Van Ton-Quinlivan, President’s Award; San Bernardino Sheriff’s Academy Training Center, Public Partner Of the Year; Dr. Judy White, Education Partner Of the Year; Eric Dowd, UPS, Chairman’s Award; El Sol, Non-Profit Of the Year; and JPMorgan Chase & Co, Business of the Year. To register visit https://IEEP2019annualdinner.eventbrite.com and for sponsorship opportunities contact Melisa Castro at mcastro@ieep.com

