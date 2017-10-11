2nd Annual Blues, Brews, Badges and BBQ competition

By
Ricardo Tomboc
-
0
80
Photo Ricardo Tomboc: The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office won First Place in the overall Blues, Brews, Badges, and BBQ competition on Saturday, Oct. 7.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, the San Bernardino Police Foundation held its 2nd annual Blues, Brews, Badges, and BBQ competition and fundraiser at Brew Rebellion located on North Leland Norton Way at the San Bernardino International Airport.

 

Photo Ricardo Tomboc: San Bernardino Police Department team members Det. Robert Albright, Det. Melvin Lucas, and retired Sgt. Randy Wilson clinched first place for their baked beans and second place for their brisket.

 

In honor of retired San Bernardino Police Officer Gabe Garcia, Brew Rebellion made a specialty brew bottled with an original keepsake label.

The Blues, Brews, Badges, and BBQ was formerly known as the “Route 66 Rendezvous Culinary Cookoff.” This year there were four BBQ teams – the San Bernardino Police Department, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, and a team from Blue Rebellion.

Many of the teams prepared days ahead of the event to make sure their equipment, recipes, and time management were in optimal shape in order to present their best dishes.

Photo Ricardo Tomboc: SB County Sheriff’s Officers Scott More and Corey Emon took first place for their brisket and second for their baked beans.

The District Attorney’s Office won the overall competition.

In other categories, County Sheriff’s Officers Scott More and Corey Emon took home first place for their brisket, and second place for their baked beans. SBPD, made up of Detective Robert Albright, Detective Melvin Lucas, and retired Sergeant Randy Wilson received first place for their baked beans and second for their brisket. The Brew Rebellion team – Mark Shaffer and Leo Adamski – clinched second place for their brisket.

Photo Ricardo Tomboc: Brew Rebellion’s brisket, prepared by Mark Shaffer and Leo Adamski, came in second.

At the ticket booth, San Bernardino Police Foundation Board Members Rachel Clark (former SB City Clerk), Susan Stevens (San Bernardino Police Department Finance Unit), Dr. Margaret Hill (Author and San Bernardino City Unified School District School Board President), and Ryan English (Assistant General Manager I.E. 66ers), not only sold tickets, but greeted and interacted with guests.

Photo Ricardo Tomboc: SBPF Board Members Rachel Clark (former SB City Clerk), Susan Stevens (San Bernardino Police Department Finance Unit), Roxanna Garcia (Field Rep. for Assemblymember Eloise Gomez Reyes), Dr. Margaret Hill (author and San Bernardino City Unified School District School Board President), and Ryan English (Assistant General Manager I.E. 66ers).

Field Representative Roxanna Garcia from Assemblymember Eloise Gomez Reyes presented the San Bernardino Police Foundation with a Certificate of Recognition during the event.

Damon Alexander, Police Commissioner with the San Bernardino Police Department, said that the “food at the DA’s Office was fantastic, and the small bits of BBQ meat from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s was great.” But they refused to share their secret recipe!

Join our newsletter for weekly wrap-ups of our community coverage, exclusive advertising opportunities and local business specials!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here