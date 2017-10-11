On Saturday, Oct. 7, the San Bernardino Police Foundation held its 2nd annual Blues, Brews, Badges, and BBQ competition and fundraiser at Brew Rebellion located on North Leland Norton Way at the San Bernardino International Airport.

In honor of retired San Bernardino Police Officer Gabe Garcia, Brew Rebellion made a specialty brew bottled with an original keepsake label.

The Blues, Brews, Badges, and BBQ was formerly known as the “Route 66 Rendezvous Culinary Cookoff.” This year there were four BBQ teams – the San Bernardino Police Department, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, and a team from Blue Rebellion.

Many of the teams prepared days ahead of the event to make sure their equipment, recipes, and time management were in optimal shape in order to present their best dishes.

The District Attorney’s Office won the overall competition.

In other categories, County Sheriff’s Officers Scott More and Corey Emon took home first place for their brisket, and second place for their baked beans. SBPD, made up of Detective Robert Albright, Detective Melvin Lucas, and retired Sergeant Randy Wilson received first place for their baked beans and second for their brisket. The Brew Rebellion team – Mark Shaffer and Leo Adamski – clinched second place for their brisket.

At the ticket booth, San Bernardino Police Foundation Board Members Rachel Clark (former SB City Clerk), Susan Stevens (San Bernardino Police Department Finance Unit), Dr. Margaret Hill (Author and San Bernardino City Unified School District School Board President), and Ryan English (Assistant General Manager I.E. 66ers), not only sold tickets, but greeted and interacted with guests.

Field Representative Roxanna Garcia from Assemblymember Eloise Gomez Reyes presented the San Bernardino Police Foundation with a Certificate of Recognition during the event.

Damon Alexander, Police Commissioner with the San Bernardino Police Department, said that the “food at the DA’s Office was fantastic, and the small bits of BBQ meat from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s was great.” But they refused to share their secret recipe!

