2nd Annual CJUSD Family Reading Con celebrates literacy, Dr. Seuss’s 115th Birthday March 2

Local Advertisement

The community is encouraged to attend the 2nd Annual CJUSD Family Reading Con, to be held from 10 AM – 3 PM on Saturday, March 2 at Joe Baca Middle School. This fun and FREE family event takes place on what would have been Theodore Geisel (Dr. Seuss’s) 115th birthday and will be a fun celebration of literacy.

This event is co-sponsored by the non-profit Inlandia Institute, San Bernardino County Library System and Colton Community Services (Colton Public Library).

“We are proud to offer this fun, free family event to promote literacy in our district,” noted CJUSD Superintendent Jerry Almendarez. “Hosting this event on what would have been Dr. Seuss’s 115th birthday is especially exciting!”

“We know that reading at grade level is an essential skill for our students, and that daily reading helps them to become proficient readers and successful students,” Almendarez added. “The CJUSD Family Reading Con aims to build a love of reading in our students by showing them just how magical the world of books can be.”

Local Advertisement



“I’m overjoyed that Inlandia is partnering again with CJUSD to provide this fun, family-friendly, literary and literacy-focused event!,” added Inlandia Institute Executive Director Cati Porter.

Authors and artists who will participate this year include: Storyteller and performing artist Karen Rae Kraut; Puppeteers/Artists Nicole Cloeren (Puppets a la Carte) and Pam Atkinson (Puppetpalooza); authors Isabel Quintero, Henry Lien, Diane Adams, Julianna Maya Cruz, James Luna, Wayne Sergeant (also a teacher at Wilson Elementary School), and Marsha Ceniceros. Popular poet José Chavez will also be back this year. Most authors will have copies of their books available for purchase.

Authors will give readings of their books and talk with students about their life experiences and career paths. The event also features an Authors’ Walk, where students can get their autographs and pose for pictures with them.

Other fun activities featured at this event include:

Puppeteers and artists who engage students in fun activities that include playing with and making their own puppets and then having their characters star in their own “plays”

A writing workshop where experts will guide students as they pen their own stories

A Teen Poetry Slam where emerging artists can demonstrate their talents!

A Homemade Book Character Costume Contest where students can show off their creativity and compete for fun prizes

(Rules: Must be school-appropriate. No store-bought costumes please)

A book giveaway sponsored by the CJUSD Student Services Department

Selfies with Superheroes, sponsored by the San Bernardino County Library

Food booths where guests can purchase lunch, snacks and drinks

The famous Read Across CJUSD bus

And much more!

For more information about the 2nd Annual CJUSD Family Reading Con, contact Jacquie Paul in the CJUSD Communications office at Jacquie_Paul@cjusd.net or 909-580-6502.