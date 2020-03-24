31 cases of COVID-19 recorded within county

Local Advertisement

San Bernardino County today reported a total of 31 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), an increase of 14 since Sunday afternoon. The County has no deaths attributable to the disease.

Additional cases are expected to emerge as more test results are reported to the County.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the State Public Health Officer on March 19 issued a statewide stay-at-home order with exceptions for essential tasks and services. See details here: https://covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs/.



“These orders are not intended to cause panic, but rather reduce the spread of infection and minimize the number of people who get sick at any one time to keep our healthcare system functioning,” said Acting County Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson. “We have evidence of community spread of COVID-19 in our County and urge everyone to take this very seriously. I strongly urge everyone to do their part by practicing social distancing and staying at home.”

The Acting County Health Officer and the Board of Supervisors have declared a local health emergency to help ensure county government and the public are prepared and allow flexibility in response. Various county departments and agencies are working together and in partnership with cities, schools, and the business and nonprofit communities to ensure an effective response.

As with any virus, especially during the cold and flu season, there are a number of steps you can take to protect your health and those around you:

. People experiencing symptoms of contagious illness should seek medical guidance.

. Persons aged 65 years and older and persons of any age with certain underlying health conditions are at increased risk should they contract COVID-19 and are encouraged to self-quarantine.

. Wash hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

. Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth, especially with unwashed hands.

. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

. N95 masks are not recommended outside a healthcare setting. Surgical masks can be worn by sick individuals to reduce the likelihood of spreading germs to others.

For information about the coronavirus crisis, visit the County’s coronavirus website at http://wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus/. New information and resources have been added and the site is being updated daily. The public can also contact the coronavirus public information line from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (909) 387-3911, or email the County at mailto:coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov.