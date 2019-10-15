San Bernardino Pastors United prepare for upcoming block party

Local Advertisement

The San Bernardino Pastors United (SBPU) in association with community leaders and the faith-based community, will have another Community Block party on Saturday, October 26, from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Dr. Mildred Henry Elementary, located at 1250 W 14th Street, San Bernardino.

The residents of San Bernardino are still being plagued with violence, crime and shootings in the city. The San Bernardino Pastors and community leaders take a stand together in solidarity and let the residents know with boldness, theme “Our God Will Provide” Gen 22: 11-14. The SBPU pastors demonstrate by showing love, helping thy neighbor, covering one another. On this day, pastors, law enforcement, dignitaries, school officials all join together on one accord.

We are expecting thousands to be in attendance, Come early. At the event, there will be free food, free groceries, free gifts and prizes for the kids, free clothes, free health checks, and job resources. The host church will be Victory Outreach Church, located at 990 W Mill Street, San Bernardino, CA 92410. Pastor Rick Alanis Senior will deliver a life changing message. Please register by phone, or go to our website www.sbpastorsunited.org to register.

SBPU is asking the community to join us, as we remain strong, through providing: “Healing, Change, and Progress” to the City of San Bernardino, for more information call 909-353-7977 or contact the Victory Outreach Church 909-884-1921 email sbpastorsunited@gmail.com. Pass the Word! Like us on Facebook!

