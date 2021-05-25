Childhood cancer foundation finds success in second yard sale

Local Advertisement

The Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern California (CCFSC) just finished its second yard sale.

Stephanie Avila, CCFSC executive director said, “the idea for this yard sale came organically thanks to a huge donation of similar items. We first thought we could make baskets to sell with the items, we then realized a majority of the items were exactly alike.”

Stephanie and her team decided to try a yard sale and charge $2 for each of the items. The results were astounding, they raised over $1,300 at their first yard sale and decided to create a second one.

The items at the yard sale varied from party supplies to home decorations and it all costs $2 per item.

When asked what she loves about this event Stephanie Avila replied, “I love that it’s open to the public, this event makes it easy for everyone to make a difference and for two dollars it really does help us make a difference for these families.”

With the yard sale wrapping up at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, the CCFSC raised $3,000. The CCFSC feels very confident that they have a fundraiser that is here to stay thanks to the support of the community.

The organization is thankful to those who volunteered and showed up, the money that is raised goes towards the families of children diagnosed with cancer. They help these families out in various ways, whether it’s emotional support or events like their grocery drive, they are always looking to help these families.

Stephanie, who’s been with the Childhood Cancer Foundation since 2007 says she loves her job and what the foundation stands for. What she loves most is the personal connection with the kids and their families. Their mission is to let the families know they’re not alone.

Stephanie loves doing events like the yard sale however, these events are not possible without volunteers and she is always looking for volunteers to sign up on their website.

For more information visit ccfsocal.org.