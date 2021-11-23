Colton Chamber hosts annual food drive

Local Advertisement

When we talk about community involvement, the Colton Chamber of Commerce is one organization that links together the full gamit of City, Business and Community life. Last week, we can add the public schools to that list of community involvement for the Chamber.

For the last eight years the Colton Chamber of Commerce has solicited donations for their annual food drive and distribution to families in need from the six local elementary schools in Colton. From those donations, a team of Chamber friends and staff met up at the office to fill 50 boxes of can goods, dry goods, supplies and even turkeys. The team worked on Thursday to package the boxes, and on Friday, delivered them to the elementary schools directly to parents.

“The families are always so grateful for the assistance,“ says Chamber Coordinator Christina Gaitan, who continued, “They will have a nice Thanksgiving meal to enjoy.”

Council Member Dr. G was invited to join in and help with the filling of boxes. “I thoroughly enjoy participating in the mission to help families, and I like to support the Chamber when time permits.”

About 12 people came to help prepare the boxes and returned the next day to deliver them. “This is a good program, and well worth the effort to help those families in need,” says Cynthia Rosales, one of the volunteers who helped.

The City of Colton is fortunate to have the Chamber of Commerce as a community-business partner and works with the Chamber to organize events, such as the food drive. As these programs continue to evolve, the Chamber’s presence in the community continues to grow. As a result, new chamber members are added, the food distribution program continues to be a success, and the Colton Chamber Christmas Parade is one of the best in the region. The Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 4 at 5:00 pm. For more information contact Christina Gaitan @ 909-699-3326.

