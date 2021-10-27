3rd annual domestic violence conference aims to raise awareness, provide support

Local Advertisement

25-year-old Michele was found strangled and severely beaten in the trunk of her car at an airport in Tijuana, Mexico murdered by her boyfriend of 10 years and father to her two sons.

This tragedy was shared by Michele’s sister Marilyn Nocochea during the 3rd annual domestic violence conference Warriors Arise held Saturday, Oct 23, hosted by a local nonprofit, faith-based organization, Divine Connections H.O.P.E. (Hold On, Pain Ends), whose mission is to raise awareness of domestic violence, provide court support, guidance, and resources to empower victims to break the cycle of abuse. The DCH team is made up of survivors of domestic violence and conducts weekly support groups.

“Domestic violence affects everyone because we as a family are still suffering the aftermath of what he did to my little sister,” Marilyn said. “We need to teach young girls about domestic violence, we need to support them, when someone tells you they fear for their life or have been threatened in any way, please help them. Do whatever you can to help to stop the cycle of domestic violence.”

Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R – Yucaipa) and San Bernardino County 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. showed up in support of DCH’s mission and efforts.

According to the CDC, 1 in 4 women and nearly 1 in 10 men have experienced domestic violence during their lifetime. On average nearly 20 people per minute are victims of physical violence by an intimate partner in this country, which equates to more than 10 million women and men in one year.

If you are a victim of domestic violence or know someone who is a victim of domestic violence you are urged to reach out for help, call DCH at (909) 294-6110. Check out their page on Facebook @divinec.hope.