6 ways to get through a lockdown

Let’s all be honest. 2020 has not been that great. As the kids would say it has kind of sucked.

As I write this we are in another lockdown. But don’t despair. There are ways we can all get through this.

According to Dr. Cassandra N. Nichols, there is a way we can not only survive the Pandemic and all that comes with it, but we can thrive as well.

Dr. Nichols is a Ph.D. in counseling psychology as well as being the Director of the Student Counseling Center at the University of Washington / Tacoma. She graduated from Pacific High School in San Bernardino in 1983 and she has definite views on how we can all cope with what we are going through.

“Humans are social animals,” Dr. Nichols says. She also counsels her patients and her family and friends that maintaining human contact is the key to good mental and physical health.

Here are 6 ways you can get through this lockdown and not only survive — but thrive as well.

1 HUMAN CONTACT

Whether it be Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or going on Zoom; by all means stay connected with family and friends. Let them know you’re there and they’ll let you know they’re here as well.

2 BE AWARE OF THE PHYSICAL SIGNS OF DEPRESSION

Now more than ever we need to know the warning signs of mental depression. Whether it be lack of sleep, irritability, loss of appetite, or anything that makes you feel bad it is important to make sure you change your frame of mind.

3 EXERCISE AND MEDITATE

Of course, none of us really likes to exercise and meditate. But now especially we have to take time out each day to focus on our bodies and our minds. Take a long walk and smell the roses. As many roses as you can.

4 BE CREATIVE

Now more than ever is the perfect time to write that book, screenplay, poem. Or learn how to play the guitar or get out the karaoke machine and start singing like Sinatra or Jagger.

Or maybe you want to paint, sculpt. Whatever it is be creative. Let them see the artist within you.

5 PRACTICE THE ART OF COOKING

Everyone likes a good meal. When you’re on lockdown great meals are a lifesaver. Of course, we want to watch our figures, but trying to be the next Chef Ramsey is not a bad pursuit. But watch the sugar.

6 LAUGH! LAUGH! LAUGH!

And let’s not forget laughter. Whether it be watching reruns of I Love Lucy or Dave Chappelle on Netflix, make sure you laugh every day and make it a habit. Now and in the years to come when all of this will be a distant memory.