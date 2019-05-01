90 Years of Ink: Prints from RAM’s Permanent Collection, 1920­–2010

Local Advertisement

The Riverside Art Museum (RAM) proudly presents 90 Years of Ink | Prints from RAM’s Permanent Collection, running May 7–August 23, 2019.

“Prints have a long and important history as a medium of communication, having been used by artists for centuries to comment openly on social and political issues,” says Todd Wingate, Director of Exhibitions and Collections. “The breadth of RAM’s print collection provides us a wealth of opportunities to explore multiple processes, techniques, and points of view.”

Bringing together over 100 works drawn from RAM’s collection of prints, 90 Years of Ink features a wide variety of printmaking techniques from time-honored processes such as etching, woodblock, and lithography to monoprints created during the museum’s Monothons. Some of the prints are recent acquisitions that have never been on view as part of the permanent collection before. Concentrating on prints from 1920–2010, the exhibition coincides with the 90th anniversary of our Julia Morgan Building, which opened in 1929.

Artists in the exhibition include:



David Alfaro Siquerios;

Alice Baber;

Leonard Baskin;

Roland Reiss;

Beatriz Mejia-Krumbein;

Sandra Rowe;

Sadao Watanabe;

Andrew Molles;

Georges Rouault;

Corita Kent;

Xavier Cázares Cortéz, and

others.

Exhibit-Related Programming

Coffee and Conversation: 90 Years of Ink: Monday, May 6, 2019, 10 a.m.

Join us for Coffee and Conversation for a members’ preview of 90 Years of Ink. Moderated by RAM Executive Director, Drew Oberjuerge, listen to curator Todd Wingate and former museum director Bobbie Powell talk about the history and importance of prints collected by RAM. Join the conversation, partake in some light refreshments, and enjoy a survey of over 100 RAM prints. RSVP at vfound@riversideartmuseum.org or 951.684.7111.