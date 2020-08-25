A milestone fulfilled

Local Advertisement

On August 21, I joined the four percent rank of Latinos who have graduated with a master’s degree or higher in the United States.

Through my research at California Baptist University, I became increasingly unsettled learning about the misrepresentation of Latinos in media and how our people are continuously marginalized in social spaces.

Today, I dedicate this Master of Arts in Strategic Communication degree and journey to all of my hardworking LatinX people around the country, fighting to make the world a better place.

Thank you to my Mom & Dad, all of my family and friends for inspiring me, motivating me and making my life so much fun. To God, you are the reason I am at this finish line, I will continue to use the gifts you’ve bestowed upon me, to assist others…for the rest of my life. The dream is never done.

