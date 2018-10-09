Academic gains continue at SB City Schools

Local Advertisement

San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) students have once again shown academic growth, according to 2018 scores for the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) tests.

SBCUSD students made gains in English language arts and mathematics tests over 2017 scores, data released October 2 by the California Department of Education shows. Six schools showed positive growth of 10 percentage points or more for students meeting or exceeding standards in math, including Davidson, Muscoy, Palm Avenue, Wilson, Jones, and Holcomb Elementary Schools. And, 10 schools showed positive growth of 10 percentage points or more for students meeting or exceeding standards in English language arts, including Arrowhead, Salinas, Cole, Hunt, Marshall, Muscoy, Palm Avenue, Urbita, Warm Springs, and Wilson Elementary Schools.

Additionally, 40 of 49 elementary schools, 9 of 11 middle schools, and 4 of 7 comprehensive high schools showed positive growth in English language arts scores. On the math side, 41 elementary schools, 8 middle schools, and 4 comprehensive high schools showed positive growth.

Superintendent Dr. Dale Marsden championed the work of District teachers, who participate in ongoing training during the school year to hone their skills.

“Our teachers, with the help of our Common Core Demonstration teachers, are doing a tremendous job of preparing students to succeed from cradle to career,” Marsden said. “Test scores are an important ingredient in our intricate recipe for success, which also includes giving students ample opportunities to apply learning in career pathways offered at every high school.”

Students in grades 3 through 8 and grade 11 take the CAASPP annually in the spring. This is the fourth year of the computer-based tests, which categorizes student scores into one of four achievement levels: standard exceeded, standard met, standard nearly met, and standard not met.

The tests are also known as the Smarter Balanced Assessment and reflect California’s challenging academic standards, asking students to write clearly, think critically, and solve complex problems, as they will need to do in college and 21st-century careers

For a more detailed explanation of scores or to view and compare aggregated results among schools, districts, and counties along with statewide results, visit the CAASPP results website at https://caaspp.cde.ca.gov.