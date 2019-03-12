Activist Dr. José Ángel Gutiérrez releases “The Eagle Has Eyes”

Local Advertisement

Activist Dr. José Ángel Gutiérrez, who resides in Redlands, just released his new book, “The Eagle Has Eyes.”



According to an official press release, Dr. Gutiérrez will discuss how the FBI and the Federal Government sought attempts and means to destroy César Chávez, the UFW Union and the Chicano Movement of the 1960’s.

“The FBI did not find anything criminal on Chavez; yet they tried to destroy him by investigating him for over 10 years,” said Gutiérrez.

“In life the blame is frequently placed on the victim. You are never shown the complicity and collusion of the FBI…disrupting, destroying and discrediting Chicano efforts,” said Gutiérrez.

Gutiérrez, who has authored 18 books is also a graduate from Saint Mary’s University, an attorney and a professor emeritus at the University of Texas, Arlington.

“This is the first one on this subject. There are no books written about us Chicanos,” Gutiérrez said.

He was a founding member of the Mexican American Youth Organization in San Antonio in 1967, and a founding member and past president of the Raza Unida Party, a Mexican-American third party movement that supported candidates for elective office in Texas, California, and other areas of the Southwestern and Midwestern United States, also according to the published press release.

Recently, Gutiérrez received the National Hispanic Hero Award from the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute In Chicago, Illinois.

“I was very surprised to be awarded the National Hispanic Hero Award. To be recognized as one of the original horsemen of the Chicano movement made me proud, because I felt that we were very regional. It was very encouraging, maybe it’ll all pay off in the subsequent generations,” continued Gutiérrez.

“I never thought I was doing anything special for my Chicano community, I thought it was what I was supposed to be doing,” Gutiérrez said.

Gutiérrez has a presentation and book signing scheduled on Saturday, March 16 at 2 p.m. at the Gonzales Community Center, 670 Colton Ave., Colton, 92324. The community is encouraged to attend.



“I would like to thank the committee who put the book signing together from Grand Terrace and thank you to the Gonzales Community Center for allowing us to host the signing at your facility. I look forward to seeing you all there,” concluded Gutiérrez.

Books will be available for purchase by cash or checks.