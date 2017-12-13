Adult Sports Leagues Now Forming in SB

The City of San Bernardino Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department is now taking team registrations for participants ages 18 and older that are interested in the following Adult Sports Leagues:

Men’s 3-ON-3 Basketball

Men’s 7-ON-7 Flag Football

Coed 6-ON-6 Volleyball

Full team registration is open until filled, on a first come-first serve basis. Season begins in March 2018. League play format is 6-team divisions, with a double round-robin followed by playoffs of the top four teams.

To register, please visit the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department at 201 A. North E Street, Suite 103, San Bernardino, CA 92401.

For more information, please contact Mitch Assumma at the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department Main Office at 909-384-5233.