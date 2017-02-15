Applications are now being accepted for National Black Grads’ ‘It Takes a Village’ Scholarship program, the group recently announced.

Graduating African-American high school seniors from throughout Riverside and San Bernardino counties are encouraged to apply for the 2017 award. Applications must be submitted by March 1.

NBG scholarship opportunities are available for both young men and women specifically and applications can be submitted for awards in the following categories: STEM; Leadership; HBCU Award; Student Athletes; Academic High Achievers; Resiliency; Community Pioneer; and Visual and Performing Arts.

Scholarship awards will be presented during the group’s annual, ‘It Takes A Village Celebration,’ planned from 9 to 11:30 a.m., April 1 at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana.

This year’s celebration is made possible by the Black Voice Foundation and New Life Christian Church, with scholarship awards supported through local organizations, businesses and community members.

Representatives from each donor organization along with the high schools of the scholarship recipients will be in attendance. Highlights of the event will include “The Reveal,” where students will make final decisions on their college or university of choice.

While the scholarship celebration is open to the public, the group is asking guests for a $15 donation to attend.

To learn more about the group email NBG at: nationalblackgrads@gmail.com