Aguilar announces $1.5 million for San Bernardino jobs program

Representative Pete Aguilar announced Friday that Citadel Community Development Corporation, a San Bernardino-based nonprofit, received a grant of $1,500,000 from the United States Department of Labor. The grant funding will allow Citadel to carry out its mission of helping formerly-incarcerated Inland Empire residents re-enter the workforce by funding on-the-job training and support for new hires.

“Whether it’s accessing education or enrolling in vocational training, we must work to remove the barriers that keep formerly-incarcerated members of our community from finding good jobs and taking control of their futures. Organizations like Citadel provide an invaluable service to our community, which is why I’m proud to support programs that help them continue their work,” said Rep. Aguilar.

“Funding from this grant will enable us to hire additional staff to work specifically with this population. We will also be able to offer internships in conjunction with pre-apprenticeship training, and offer subsidized wages for on-the-job training. We’re proud of the work we do in our community, and grateful for this funding which will help us continue that work,” said Annette Punimata, Program Director at Citadel Community Development Corporation.