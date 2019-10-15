Aguilar announces $500,000 to fight human trafficking in San Bernardino

Local Advertisement

Rep. Pete Aguilar announced last week that the Family Assistance Program, a non-profit based in San Bernardino County, has been awarded a grant of $500,000 from the US Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime. The grant funding will allow the Family Assistance Program to hire two case managers for Open Door, their program to identify and assist victims of human trafficking in the city of San Bernardino. The program serves 200 victims each year, with nearly half being under the age of 18.

“Local organizations like the Family Assistance Program are making a real difference in the lives of young people in our community, and I’m proud to support their mission. I’ll continue working with my colleagues on the Appropriations Committee to secure funding for programs that make our communities safer,” said Aguilar.

“Sometimes helping a victim may be as simple as buying them a new pair of shoes, taking them to lunch, or providing transportation to get from point A to point B, other times they may require shelter, medical care, legal assistance, and specialized therapy. This grant will cover all of these needs in a more effective and timely way,” said Executive Director of Family Assistance Program, Darryl Evey.