Aguilar announces $525,000 for Inland Empire First-time Homebuyers Program

Rep. Pete Aguilar announced Wednesday, Jan. 22 that Neighborhood Partnership Housing Services (NPHS), a Rancho Cucamonga-based non-profit, received a federal grant of $525,000 from the US Department of the Treasury. The new funding will allow NPHS to provide down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers across the Inland Empire with low-to-moderate incomes. Through its Opportunity Down Payment Assistance Program, NPHS will provide up to $25,000 per household to assist eligible first-time homebuyers in purchasing a home. The funding for this grant comes from the Treasury Department’s Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) fund. In 2019, Rep. Aguilar used his position on the House Appropriations Committee to successfully increase funding for the CDFI program.

“As housing costs continue to skyrocket, it’s become more and more difficult for Inland Empire residents to purchase a home while still making ends meet. I was proud to advocate for this funding because it will help more people in our community become home owners and provide financial stability for their families,” said Aguilar.

“We are grateful for the ongoing support of the CDFI Fund,” said Clemente Arturo Mojica, President and CEO of Neighborhood Partnership Housing Services. “The award will help us innovate even more to create homeownership opportunities for working families in the Inland Empire.”