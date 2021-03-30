Aguilar announces open application period for Community Project Funding proposals

Local Advertisement

Rep. Pete Aguilar announced that his office is now accepting Community Project Funding (CPF) proposals for the Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations process. This targeted funding will allow Members of Congress to advocate for a maximum of 10 projects that serve the needs of their communities and is available to nonprofit and local government entities. Rep. Aguilar’s office is accepting proposals through Wednesday, April 14, 2021. To learn more about the process and how to submit a proposal, interested organizations can visit https://aguilar.house.gov/services/community-project-funding.

“As a former mayor, I’ve seen firsthand how direct federal investment in our communities can help drive progress, create jobs and spur our local economies. I’m proud to accept Community Project Funding proposals from members of our community, and look forward to advocating for funding for projects that will help meet the needs of Inland Empire residents. As this process unfolds, my office will continue to be a transparent partner for our community to ensure the Inland Empire gets its fair share of this funding,” said Aguilar.

To ensure projects are a good use of taxpayer funds, the House Appropriations Committee has established a number of requirements. The Committee has banned Community Project Funding for for-profit recipients, and has mandated that non-profit entities must provide documentation of their 501(c)(3) status. Requesting entities must ensure that they can meet relevant matching requirements and can execute funding by September 30, 2021. Further, all projects must demonstrate strong evidence of community support, including:

•Letters in support of the project from elected community leaders

•Press articles highlighting the need for the requested Community Project Funding

•Support from editorial boards of local newspapers

•Documentation that projects are listed on state or local use plans, community development plans, or other publicly available planning documents, including State Improvement Plans or Metropolitan Improvement Plans

•Resolutions passed by city councils or school boards.

Each project selected will be posted publicly and available to view at Aguilar.House.gov. Organizations with questions are encouraged to contact the office at RepAguilar.Appropriations@mail.house.gov or 202-225-3201.