Aguilar announces over $66 million in CARES Act funding available for Inland Empire schools

Local Advertisement

Rep. Pete Aguilar announced over $66 million for San Bernardino County schools allocated by the CARES Act. Individual schools, school districts and the San Bernardino County Office of Education are eligible to receive this funding. The CARES Act appropriated $13.2 billion for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund to help schools recover from economic hardship and implement new safety regulations for students. San Bernardino County school districts and the San Bernardino County Office of Education are eligible for a total of $56,014,676, and individual schools are eligible to receive the remaining $10 million.

The allocations for school districts within the 31st Congressional District are listed below:

“I was proud to support the CARES Act to bring this critical funding to San Bernardino County schools. Our students and teachers deserve to have the resources they need to succeed in the classroom, and our schools need adequate funding to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff as we adjust to a new normal,” said Rep. Aguilar.

“We are very appreciative of the more than $66 million that has been appropriated through the CARES Act to our local schools and districts. Because of the devastating impacts of COVID-19 on our economy and to our budgets, financial support for our schools and districts is so critical now as local education agencies prepare and plan to reopen their campuses for the 2020-21 academic year.” San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools, Ted Alejandre.

Local Advertisement