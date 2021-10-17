Aguilar introduces bipartisan bill to honor former Rep. Jerry Lewis

Local Advertisement

On Oct. 15 Rep. Pete Aguilar introduced the Jerry Lewis VA Clinic Act, legislation to rename the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Loma Linda VA clinic in Redlands after former Congressman and San Bernardino County native Jerry Lewis, who passed away earlier this year. Lewis served as Chairman of the Veterans Affairs, Housing and Urban Development, and Independent Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee before serving as the Chairman of the full House Committee on Appropriations, where he helped secure billions of dollars in federal investments for the VA.

“Jerry Lewis was a giant in our community and dedicated his life and career to serving San Bernardino County. As a member and eventual Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, Jerry was a vocal advocate for federal investment into our region and never stopped fighting for veterans’ access to the highest quality health care and services. I’m proud to introduce this legislation to memorialize and honor Congressman Lewis for his lifetime of dedicated service,” said Aguilar.

Rep. Ken Calvert, who served in Congress with Jerry Lewis, is an original cosponsor of the bill. Both Aguilar and Calvert serve on the House Appropriations Committee, the committee responsible for providing funding for federal agencies and programs.

“Throughout his distinguished career in public service, my friend Jerry Lewis worked tirelessly for those he represented, especially our veterans, and I believe it’s a fitting tribute to name the Loma Linda VA clinic in Redlands in his honor. I want to thank my Inland Empire colleague, Rep. Aguilar, for sponsoring this bill and working with me to recognize the lasting impact Jerry Lewis had on our region, state and country,” said Rep. Calvert.

Local Advertisement

In response to the news of the bill’s introduction, the Lewis family shared the following statement:

“Jerry spent his life advocating for our community, and we’re thrilled to see him honored in this way. We’re grateful to all of his former colleagues in the House of Representatives for helping preserve his legacy of service here in San Bernardino County and continue his great work on behalf of our Veterans.”

The Jerry Lewis VA Clinic Act is now pending before the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.