Aguilar Provisions to Allow Dreamers to Work in Congress, Increase Staff Diversity Pass Appropriations Committee

The House Appropriations Committee passed the Fiscal Year 2021 Legislative Branch Appropriations Bill out of committee on July 10. The funding bill includes several key provisions offered by Rep. Pete Aguilar. The first would allow Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients to be eligible for employment in Congressional offices. The second increases funding for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the third provides funding to pay congressional interns, ensuring internship opportunities are not only available to those who can afford to work in an unpaid position.

“For too long, Congress and congressional staffs have not been representative of the diversity of the communities we serve – these provisions would help change that. By giving Dreamers the chance to serve the communities they call home, ensuring people of color have resources within Congress through an Office of Diversity and Inclusion, and removing the economic barriers that prevent so many young people from pursuing internships, we can help diversify the voices involved in the legislative process to better reflect the diversity of the American people. I’m grateful my colleagues agreed and we were able to advance this important legislation,” said Aguilar.