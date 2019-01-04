Aguilar sworn in for third Congressional term

Local Advertisement

Rep. Pete Aguilar was sworn-in to the 116th Congress by Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday, Jan.3. In his third term as the Representative for California’s 31st Congressional District, Aguilar will serve on the House Appropriations Committee and will hold the leadership positions of Chief Deputy Whip of the Democratic Caucus and Whip of the New Democrat Coalition – a group of over 90 Democrats who are committed to creating good jobs and growing the economies of regions like the Inland Empire.

“It’s an honor to be given the opportunity to represent the Inland Empire for another term in Congress, and to be chosen by my colleagues to serve as a leader within the House of Representatives. In the 116th Congress, San Bernardino County families can continue counting on me to be their voice in Washington. Whether it’s fighting to lower the costs of health care and prescription drugs, working to create better jobs and higher wages in our region, or acting as a check on the corruption we see in our government, I’ll always be committed to addressing the issues that matter to my community,” said Rep. Aguilar.

As one of his first acts in the 116th Congress, Rep. Aguilar voted in favor of two bipartisan bills that would re-open the federal government after a nearly two-week-long shutdown.