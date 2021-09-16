Aguilar takes Community Project Funding Tour to San Bernardino nonprofit Mary’s Mercy Center

Local Advertisement

Rep. Pete Aguilar made the second stop on his Inland Empire Community Project Funding tour on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Mary’s Mercy Center, Inc., a San Bernardino-based nonprofit dedicated to helping end the cycle of homelessness in San Bernardino County. The Community Project Funding tour was launched after Aguilar secured funding for seven community-submitted projects in the House-passed fiscal year 2022 government funding package, including for the Mary’s Mercy Center Realizing Educational and Career Hopes (REACH) Project. The REACH Project provides skills training and education resources for homeless Inland Empire residents and connects them with resources to find jobs.

“Affordable housing and homelessness are two of the biggest issues facing the Inland Empire, and we need an all-hands-on-deck approach. By investing in local nonprofits like Mary’s Mercy Center, we can empower members of our community to find housing, access to job training and other key resources to help them succeed,” said Aguilar.

“With many of the homeless we serve, we find that medical and socio-emotional support is only part of the equation. The other challenge is finding affordable housing. The REACH program is designed to help our residents enroll in educational and vocational classes to prepare them for a career. We want each resident to have a career path that allows them to earn a good living so they can afford quality housing in the community of their choice,” said Dan Flores, Executive Director of Mary’s Mercy Center, Inc.

Rep. Aguilar serves on the House Appropriations Committee, and successfully passed seven Community Project Funding Requests through the House with others still pending. This tour helps underscore the importance of this funding as Congress works to finalize federal funding for fiscal year 2022.

