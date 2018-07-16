Aguilar To Host 2018 Inland Empire Senior Fair

Local Advertisement

On Friday, July 20, Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-San Bernardino) will hold his 2018 Senior Fair to connect Inland Empire seniors with resources available to them in the region. The fair will take place at Alta Loma Junior High School in Rancho Cucamonga and will offer seniors the chance to hear from local organizations about food assistance and health care programs. Rep. Aguilar’s office will offer assistance with Veterans Benefits, Social Security, Medicare and the IRS. Free health screenings will be offered and lunch will be provided.

“Inland Empire seniors should know that they can access all the resources they need right here in our community. I’m happy to be able to offer this service to seniors in our community to ensure they get the information they need about critical services such as health care, nutritional assistance and federal benefits,” said Rep. Aguilar.

The 2018 Senior Fair is free to attend and open to constituents of California’s 31st Congressional District. 2018 will mark the fourth consecutive year Rep. Aguilar has hosted a resource fair for Inland Empire seniors.