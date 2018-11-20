Aguilar’s Bill to Honor Jack H. Brown Heads to the President for Signature

Local Advertisement

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-San Bernardino) announced that the United States Senate passed his bill to name the United States Post Office located at 390 West 5th Street in San Bernardino after Jack H. Brown, the late Inland Empire philanthropist and community leader who served as Executive Chairman of Stater Bros. Markets. Aguilar introduced the bill in the House of Representatives last year to honor Jack Brown’s memory after he passed away in 2016. The bill passed the House earlier this year.

“Jack H. Brown represented what makes the Inland Empire such a great place to live, work and raise a family. He was a compassionate neighbor who dedicated his life to serving the community. His work has changed the lives of countless young people throughout San Bernardino County, and he deserves to be recognized for his lifetime of achievements. Jack’s legacy is a permanent reminder of the good we can all do if we dedicate ourselves to serving others, and I’m proud that his name will serve as a reminder of that legacy in downtown San Bernardino,” said Aguilar.

Upon receiving news that the bill to honor Jack had passed the Senate, the Brown family commented, “We’re grateful that both the House and the Senate were able to work in a bipartisan way to honor Jack. He spent a lifetime working to serve the Inland Empire, and we’re proud to see that service recognized by the United States Congress.”

Prior to the bill’s passage in the House, Rep. Aguilar delivered a speech on the House Floor in honor of Jack H. Brown which can be viewed here. The bill will now be presented to the president to be signed into law.