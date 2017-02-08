Amazon donates $22,000 worth of supplies to SB animal shelter

Retail giant Amazon paid a visit to the San Bernardino City Animal Shelter on Friday, Feb. 3 with a generous donation of $22,000 worth of new supplies. Mayor R. Carey Davis of San Bernardino and Chief Jarrod Burguan were there to help with the delivery of toys, food, and general supplies for the city-run shelter.

Over the last year, Amazon has donated more than $100,000 in in-kind and monetary donations to Inland Empire organizations, such as schools, robotics clubs, and food banks as Amazon is committed to giving back to the communities where fulfillment associates live, work and play – and four-legged friends are no exception. Today’s donation was part of a long-term partnership Amazon has built with the City of San Bernardino.