Amazon donates $25,000 to Inland Housing Solutions to support families in need throughout San Bernardino County

In recognition of World Homeless Day, Amazon delivered a special surprise to Inland Housing Solutions located in the Inland Empire – $25,000 for families in need. On any given day in San Bernardino County, there are approximately 2,321 homeless adults and children. One-fifth of homeless children will be separated from their immediate family at some point. This is why providing support to organizations like Inland Housing Solutions of San Bernardino County is so important.

Amazon associates hand out care packages to guests.

“Helping San Bernardino County families get back on their feet is important to Amazon and something we are passionate about,” said Amazon General Manager Marianna Desai. “We hope that this donation goes a long way to make sure Inland Housing Solutions can continue to provide support to our neighbors that need it most.”

In addition, 30 backpacks filled with essential needs items like toothbrushes and body wash were given to Inland Housing Solutions guests.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generous donation from Amazon – the funds will make a huge difference to help us make sure fewer San Bernardino County families go to bed hungry or worried about housing,” said Jeff Little, chief executive officer for Inland Housing Solutions. “Together, we can help break the cycle of homelessness in our communities.”

Amazon hosted several families living in temporary shelter for a tour of the fulfillment center followed by a Q&A session with the site’s leadership and the company’s local Workforce Staffing team which included an information session about local job opportunities at Amazon.