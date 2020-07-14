Amazon hosts food drive for over 500 Inland Empire families in partnership with Young Visionaries Youth Leadership Academy’s COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Local Advertisement

With 88 percent of San Bernardino Unified School District students eligible for a free or reduced-price meal, access to food has become an even greater challenge for thousands of students and families as schools remain closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, July 10 Amazon helped fill that gap by distributing meals to more than 500 families in partnership with the Young Visionaries Youth Leadership Academy. Amazon also donated $25,000 to Young Visionaries to further support their efforts in Southern California during this critical time.

Amazon and Young Visionaries volunteers worked various stations to load up cars with food and basic-need items.

During the socially distanced volunteer event, more than 50 Amazon associates from fulfillment centers across the Inland Empire packaged and distributed meals and personal hygiene items to more than 500 families.

“Amazon strives to make a difference in the places where our employees live and work and is always looking for opportunities to do our part. When we heard about the critical work the Young Visionaries Youth Leadership Academy was doing to ensure students and families had access to nutritious food and personal items, we were thrilled to support,” said Amazon Spokesperson, Eileen Hards.

Since 2001, Young Visionaries has served more than 35,000 young people in San Bernardino County through activities and instruction in the areas of education, employment, health, mentoring, and community service.

Food, diapers, baby clothes, and more were donated to the local community.

“While the pandemic continues to negatively affect at-risk youth in San Bernardino as schools and activity centers remain closed, today was a good day knowing more than 500 families are going home with food and basic every-day personal items,” said Terrance Stone, CEO of Young Visionaries. “I’m humbled by Amazon’s generous support and applaud them for helping us provide nutritious food and critical items to students who don’t have access to them at home. As this continues to be a devastating time for many, Young Visionaries will do whatever we can to help enrich the lives of young people, and we are so appreciative for support from companies like Amazon to help us along the way.”

Even before COVID-19, Young Visionaries created some of the area’s most memorable events for youth entertainment, plus training related to academic development, violence prevention, employment, leadership, life skills and teen pregnancy prevention. The nonprofit plays a key role in mentoring underserved populations and partnering with the city to prevent violent crime.

“It’s because of your dedication and community partnership, those students will benefit from what’s happening here today,” said San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) Board President Gwendolyn Rodgers. “For every mouth you feed, you will make yourself happy,” added fellow board member Dr. Margaret Hill.

For more on Amazon’s COVID-19 response, including ways it is practicing safety within its facilities, visit its blog which is updated daily. In addition to supporting Young Visionaries, Amazon has donated $25,000 to the Inland Empire United Way in support of the nonprofit’s COVID-19 relief efforts.