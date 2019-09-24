Amazon hosts STEM event for childhood cancer patients, survivors, presents check to Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern California

Local Advertisement

On Wednesday, Sept. 18, in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Amazon hosted 10 patients and their family members at Amazon’s San Bernardino Fulfillment Center for a day of surprises and educational activities. During the event, Amazon gave children the chance to participate in Camp Amazon: Gold Edition, a day camp packed with STEM activities that included a tour of their 1.2 million sq. ft. facility. Amazonians also dressed in pajamas to show their support for childhood cancer patients who oftentimes wear their pajamas while they receive treatment.

Photo Kelly Koehler: Amazon associate helps Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern California patient build a coding robot during Camp Amazon.

In addition, Amazon leaders surprised patients and survivors with a $30,000 donation to the Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern California. More than 300,000 children around the world are diagnosed with pediatric cancer each year and it is the number one non-communicable disease causing the death of children around the world.

Amazon Spokesperson, Eileen Hards, shares “We’re excited to once again #GoGold for the month of September to help raise awareness for young innovators battling cancer. At Amazon, we strive to be a good neighbor in the communities where our employees live and work. It’s our hope that by hosting a Camp Amazon STEM event at our fulfillment center and donating $30,000 to the Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern California, we’ll be able to support and elevate the important STEM activities that happen every day in the Inland Empire.”

Camp Amazon: Gold Edition is part of Amazon’s global effort, Amazon Goes Gold, to raise awareness around childhood cancer. Over the course of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month (September), Amazon Goes Gold will donate more than $4.25 million to hospitals, research organizations, and advocacy non-profits nationwide.

Camp Amazon gives children a chance to be exposed to and get excited about STEM and learn how creative thinking is critical to Amazon Operations. Through this experience, Amazon wants to encourage every child affected by cancer to continue imagining themselves as future innovators and expose them to the community and resources possible to do so.

“Amazon’s support today means that we are able to give hope to more children and their families that are navigating through a difficult situation,” said Stephanie Avila, executive director of the Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern California. “It’s so beautiful to see such a large company embrace going gold.”