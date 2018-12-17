Amazon makes surprise $100,000 donation to local school districts

Local Advertisement

On Dec. 12, 2018, Amazon surprised five selected Inland Empire school districts with a $100,000 donation to provide holiday cheer and support the “right now” needs of family services programs. Those school districts are: Redlands Unified, San Bernardino City Unified, Rialto Unified, Riverside Unified and Moreno Valley Unified school districts.This donation will impact more than 30,000 students and their families throughout the Inland Empire. Specific uses for the donation will allow for students to participate in extracurricular activities, get transportation to school, have access to clothing, school supplies, and more. Every district also took home a decorated tree to put on display at a school or share with a family in need.

“The holidays can be a difficult time for some children and families, and we were touched to provide this fun and magical experience to the districts,” said Catie Hydeman, Amazon Director of Regional Operations. “We are proud to give back to the communities where our associates live and work – this was a reminder that together, we can do a lot to make a person smile.”

Resounding comments from party-goers noted how a special event like this was an unforgettable way to show every student there how special they are – and that they have the support of many behind them. Students and school officials spent the morning inside Amazon’s ONT2 facility in San Bernardino and you can bet the smiles were abundant as Amazon’s guests sipped on hot cocoa, decorated holiday cookies, met Santa Claus and took pictures with Amazon’s associates dressed as elves.

The Inland Empire’s donation, on Amazon Operation’s “Nice List,” was part of the tradition to deliver smiles to the communities where Amazonians live and work by donating food, living essentials and over $1 million to support the “right now” needs of families as well as providing holiday cheer for children at locations across North America.