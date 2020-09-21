Local Advertisement

Andrew James Gomez, Jr. is survived by two children, Andrew and Autumn, 7 and 4; Mother / Father Jaime and Jacqueline Gomez; siblings Jaime Jr., Nicole and Jessica; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces and many friends. Andrew was a San Bernardino resident who participated in baseball and bowling; he also loved cooling and mechanics. Andrew will greatly be loved and missed.

Viewing will be at Mt. View Mortuary & Cemetery, 570 E. Highland Ave San Bernardino, 92404, on Wednesday, Sept. 23rd, from 4 – 8 p.m. Services on Thursday, Sept. 24 from 1 – 2 p.m.