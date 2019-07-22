Angeline I. Gustafson Myerchin, 76

Local Advertisement

Angeline Irene Gustafson Myerchin passed away on July 14, 2019, at the age of 76. Angie went to be with the Lord, surrounded by her loving husband and children.

A celebration of life was held on Thursday, July 18 at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Laguna Woods, CA.

Angeline “Angie” was born in Thief River Falls on August 8, 1942 to her loving father, Marvin, and mother, Regina Gustafson. She was the oldest of three children. Angie married her high school sweetheart John Myerchin when she was 18 years old. They began a family and had three beautiful children: Laura, Katherine and Joseph.

Angie created a beautiful and happy life for her family while also earning her graduate degree in teaching. She touched many students’ hearts and taught them to read. Angie was always welcoming with her beautiful and loving smile and always took the time to make others feel special and accepted. She will be remembered as a bright, shining, inspirational light for her family, friends, community and church. We will always carry her memory in our hearts.

Angeline was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Marlene. Angie is survived by her husband and children; her brother, Arlan; her grandchildren: Joseph (Michelle), Adam, Ashley (Clinton), Joshua and Alisa; and great-granddaughters: Aurora, Amelia, and one on the way with the middle name Angeline!

Give Angie Eternal Rest and Peace, O Lord, and May Your Light Shine on Her Forever. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

Memorials may be given in Angie’s memory to the American Cancer Society.