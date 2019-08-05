Animal shelters to host “End of Summer Spay-Cation – free cat spay, neuter

Local Advertisement

Summer is a busy time for local animal shelters. The warmer weather means an increase in the number of kittens born and surrendered to already over-crowded animal welfare organizations. In an ongoing effort to prevent unwanted litters and promote life-saving measures, nine animal shelters servicing San Bernardino County will be hosting an “End of Summer Spay-Cation.”

Appointments for free cat spay or neuter clinics will be available August 19th through the 23rd at participating animal shelters, the County of San Bernardino will be offering vouchers worth $75.00 toward the cost to spay and neuter cats! Vouchers are for residents who reside in the County’s unincorporated areas.

San Bernardino County Animal Control Directors Coalition, encourages residents of San Bernardino County to participate in the “End of Summer Spay-Cation” by making their cat an appointment to be spayed or neutered.

“Beyond the many health benefits for cats, spaying or neutering your pet is a way that residents can help reduce pet over-population and promote the adoption of healthy and treatable pets county-wide” Veronica Fincher, Rancho Cucamonga Animal Center’s Director explains. “We hope residents will take advantage of the free ‘End of Summer Spay-Cation’ cat clinics or request a voucher to spay/neuter their cats. This really is a win-win for the cats in our communities” said Brian Cronin, Chief of San Bernardino County Animal Care and Control.

Local Advertisement

The program is intended for friendly owned cats. San Bernardino County residents should contact participating shelters to make their cat’s appointment. Participating animal shelters include the Rancho Cucamonga Animal Center, (909) 466-7387, Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A (909) 623-9777, Friends of the Upland Animal Shelter (909) 931-4185 ext. 4, Redlands Animal Control (909) 798-7689, Hesperia Animal Services (760) 947-1714, Town of Apple Valley Animal Services (760) 240-7000 ext. 7555, Yucca Valley Animal Shelter (760) 365-1807, and Barstow Humane Society (760) 252-4800. The County of San Bernardino partners with the Pet Overpopulation Coalition (POPCO) who will be issuing spay/neuter vouchers to residents in the unincorporated communities throughout the County. Vouchers can be requested by calling POPCO at 1-888-767-2550. Limited appointments are available.