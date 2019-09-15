Annual College Night, U-CAN College Fair give students boost for college

Local Advertisement

Indian Springs High School, 650 N. Del Rosa Drive in San Bernardino, is hosting the 29th Annual College Night on Tuesday, September 24 from 6 to 8 p.m.

College Night is open to all San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) students and their families. During the two-hour event, students and parents can learn about FAFSA and other financial aid options and AB 540, which makes it easier for qualified, undocumented students to attend college. Students and parents can also meet with dozens of college representatives to learn about admissions requirements and course offerings. Among the scheduled attendees are representatives of the California State University and University of California campuses, San Bernardino Valley College, trade schools, and military recruiters.

High school seniors can also attend the U-CAN (United College Action Network) college fair at Cajon High School on September 19, 8:15 a.m. to 12 noon. U-CAN is focused on connecting high school seniors with Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs). One of the benefits of U-CAN is that select high school seniors may receive on-the-spot scholarships or admission to HBCUs. Students must bring a copy of their current transcripts to the U-CAN college fair to qualify.

In addition to College Night and the U-CAN event, SBCUSD provides year-round events and classes to prepare students for college and career.

Local Advertisement

SBCUSD high schools provide challenging coursework through Advanced Placement (A.P.) and International Baccalaureate (I.B.) classes. All SBCUSD high schools offer A.P. classes, which not only prepare students for college-level coursework but also for the A.P. tests. Cajon and Arroyo Valley High Schools both offer I.B. courses and Chavez Middle School offers the I.B. Middle Years program, which prepare students to earn the internationally recognized I.B. diploma.

The AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) program is offered at most SBCUSD high schools and middle schools. AVID is geared toward equipping students with the study and organizational skills that will help them succeed in all grades, including college.

The California Cadet Corps and JROTC (Jr. Reserve Officer Training Corps) programs offered at most high schools and middle schools, and the successful Military Enlistment Preparation (M.E.P.) program offered at Sierra High School, prepare students to serve in the armed forces.

SBCUSD high schools also offer career pathway programs, including those in the medical, teaching, and manufacturing fields.

The San Bernardino Community Scholarship Association, with assistance from the District’s Communications/Community Relations Department, coordinates hundreds of college scholarships funded by local donors and created just for SBCUSD graduates. The Making Hope Happen Foundation provides college scholarships and mentors to qualifying SBCUSD graduates.

For more about College Night, contact Indian Springs High School at (909) 383-1360.

Parents who would like to enroll their child in AVID, A.P., I.B., JROTC, California Cadet Corps, or other programs should contact their child’s school.