Annual STEMapalooza provides Inland Empire students with STEM experience

An estimated 15,000 students representing more than 35 districts in both San Bernardino and Riverside Counties are expected to participate in the 10th annualSTEMapalooza event, hosted virtually by San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS) Alliance for Education.

“Our students are the Inland Empire’s greatest asset,” said San Bernardino County Superintendent Ted Alejandre. “Opportunities like STEMapalooza help spur their interests and prepare them for the careers that will be available in their future. Our region’s economic vitality relies on having a highly skilled workforce and events like these further that goal.”

County Superintendent Ted Alejandre welcomes students to STEMapalooza22.

STEMapalooza is an annual event that provides students with science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning experiences. The event exposes them to STEM-related careers, the essential skills those careers require and the pathways that lead to them.

From Feb. 22-25, fourth to eighth-grade students explored content released daily in a virtual learning environment with a retro multiplex theme.

Students practiced hands-on and virtual STEM skills in the Activity Arcade, listened to keynote speakers on the “Just Say’n” stage, and watched videos and 360-degree industry tours at the SBCinema4.

Many STEM industries were represented, including arts, media and entertainment; building and construction trades; engineering and architecture; energy, environment and utilities; health science and medical technology; hospitality, tourism and recreation; manufacturing and welding; information and communications technology; public services; and transportation.

Students also experienced a video game designed to simulate a real-world cybersecurity scenario, called “HACK OUT BL4CKOUT,” developed by Skillsgapp. It enabled students to hone their skills for the workforce of tomorrow while playing through an engaging hacking narrative.

Sign up at https://sbcss.6connex.com/event/A4E/STEMguest22/register to participate in STEMapalooza22! Registration is ongoing, and the content will be accessible through March 22.