Anthony Ray Guillen, a long time Colton resident, passed away at Veterans Hospital in Loma Linda on August 18th. He is survived by his three sons, their spouses, and his four grandchildren. He is also survived by his fiancée and her two sons. He was 68 years old.

Services will be held at Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary on Sept. 16th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a graveside service the following day, Sept. 17th at 10 a.m.