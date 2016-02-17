Aquinas wins Ambassador League title; earns No.1 rank after big time, small school battle

Basketball games between small schools like Loma Linda Academy and Aquinas High School don’t usually create much mass media attention. Not so of late. These two little titans were the two top teams in the CIF-Southern Section, Division 5AA when they played each other in Loma Linda last Thursday. At stake was not just the Ambassador League championship but the overall Division 5AA No.1 ranking.

Aquinas showed why it was ranked No. 1. The three-time defending Ambassador League champ got off to a 18-6 first quarter lead and then fought off a third quarter comeback by Loma Linda for the 44-30 win. Loma Linda’s Corinne Atiga led all scorers with 14 points. Megan Burt led Aquinas with 12 points, including a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in the third quarter to give Aquinas a 31-23 lead. Teammate Michaella Elad added 10 points to go with 12 rebounds.

Aquinas takes a 24-1 overall record (13-1 Ambassador League) into the post season, while Loma Linda Academy will enter the playoffs with a 20-5 (12-2) record. The teams split two games they played earlier this season. Loma Linda Academy handed Aquinas its only defeat, 49-47 in the first round of league play.

Aquinas and Loma Linda are not the only small school powers near the I-10 corridor. Bloomington Christian is the No. 1 ranked team in Division 5A and Mesa Grande Academy in Calimesa is ranked No. 4 in the CIF-Division 6. Bloomington Christian captured the Victory League championship this season by breaking Mesa Grande’s 12-year reign.

Despite the lack of coverage, these private, faith-based small schools have roster’s comprised of loyal players. Although each of the four teams have at least two players capable of competing at the upper division level, not one expressed interest of leaving for more notoriety.

“I’ve been tempted to think about how it would be playing at a bigger high school,” said Karyn Clayton, a senior at Loma Linda Academy. “I have family background here. My mom and brother and sister all went to Loma Linda Academy. It’s a Christian school with a better atmosphere and smaller classes.”

Clayton explained that during the season, Loma Linda does play a few games against bigger schools. Loma Linda has 450 students and Aquinas about 400. “The big high schools have bigger girls who think they can push us around. Some talk to us the whole game and call us little girls and stuff. We defeated a couple of those schools and they kept talking the whole game, even to their bitter end.” Clayton said her team doesn’t talk back. It’s not our mentality. It’s not us.”

Both Aquinas coach Ron Simmons and Loma Linda coach Lucio Camacho explained that their players do more multi-tasking at the small, private school level. That would go for the coaches as well. With his coaching duties, Simmons is the vice-principal at Aquinas. Camacho also serves as Loma Linda’s athletic director. “Our players are encouraged to do more academically and athletically.” Camacho said basketball player Corinne Atiga is the (ASB) school president.” Atiga also sang a impressive pre-game rendition of the Star Spangled Banner. Loma Linda junior point guard Jackie Augustines is the school’s pitcher on the softball team.

Aquinas’ Michaella Elad could perhaps start for most big schools but says she never thought of leaving for a chance at a scholarship somewhere else. “We all started out playing basketball together at a young age and grew together. I grow in my faith here, where I play for my family, my school, and for God,” explained Elad.

Bloomington Christian coach Dawnesha Burnside considers coaching at the small school level, “The thinking man’s basketball.” Burnside formerly coached at Division IAA, Rancho Cucamonga. “I appreciate coaching at this level. It definitely raises our basketball IQ.” Simmons added that small schools don’t have the selection of players and he takes whoever comes through the door. “We’re home grown. No recruiting. No year round travel ball.”

Bob Walker won 12 league championships and two CIF titles when he coached at Mesa Grande Academy, whose high school enrollment hovers just above 100 students. “There’s more to life than basketball at Mesa Grande. The girls have to play all the sports,” said Walker. “Anyone can coach great players. At small schools, everyone has to have a role and must feel important.”