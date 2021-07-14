Arabella Salon & Spa breaking down walls… literally

Local Advertisement

Arabella, a salon and spa located in Redlands is owned by hairstylists Jenny Rodriguez and Selena Lopez. The two previously worked together for 14 years before opening Arabella in 2018. Opening up the hair salon was a huge step but one they were excited about.

“This was a great opportunity for us, we were ready for growth for ourselves and family members that were new in the industry,” explained Selena.

The shop was previously home to another hair salon for 40 years. Jenny and Selena saw an opportunity to grow and continue the legacy of the prior owners.

“A good friend of ours in real estate told us about the shop and its legacy, so we decided to purchase it and keep this beautiful gem’s doors open,” said Selena Lopez.

Local Advertisement

The two owners were excited to open up their own shop. This was a chance to create the salon they’ve always envisioned.

“My husband (Mike Rodriguez) was amazing, he helped with quite a bit of the designing and re-construction of the salon. For three months he’d go fix up the shop after work,” shared Jenny.

While it was exciting to create the salon Selena and Jenny envisioned, they also cultivated a culture within Arabella.

“One thing I’ve loved about our shop is the family atmosphere between all of us,” expressed Jenny.

Jenny and Selena have enjoyed success with their salon. Three years into owning the shop they decided to expand their services and open the spa.

In May 2021 Arabella opened up their spa, this venture is a huge step for Jenny and Selena. Their new spa is a great leap of faith, a leap that both women are excited to take.

“We wanted to expand and offer spa services, the suite next to us became available so the timing was perfect,” shared Jenny. “This was a big leap of faith, I was a little nervous but excited for the challenges.”

These women are breaking down walls. They bought the suite next to them and made that their spa section. They took on the challenge of running a spa without a lot of experience in that industry. What they have shown is that they can succeed. For two women to venture out of their comfort zones and succeed in running a business is an inspiration.

“I’ve loved the experience of working with one another. Being able to see our hard work pay off is my favorite part,” expressed Selena.

Arabella is always looking to build their family, they are currently looking for hairstylists, licensed cosmetologists, massage therapists, and estheticians, or certified body sculptors. You can inquire on their Instagram page at hairby_arabellasalon. Also, visit their Instagram page for appointments and more information or call (909) 335-9224.

The salon is located at 461 Tennessee St., Suite M in Redlands.