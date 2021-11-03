Aristrong Foundation hosts annual fundraiser Saturday

Local Advertisement

The Aristrong Foundation is hosting their 3rd annual Kickball Tournament and Car Show on Saturday, Nov 6, at Elizabeth Davis Park in Colton, from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

The event is one of the biggest of the year for the Aristrong Foundation. Individually, the car show is $25, kickball for a team of 10-12 is $250, and for vendors, it’s $40 per spot—for more information you can visit their website at aristrong.org.

“This event was started by a friend of ours, Rich Corral (Raider Rich) and some others—they came up with the idea to help offset medical costs,” shared Chris Villalobos, father of Arianna and co-founder of the Aristrong Foundation.

During the first kickball and car show event, the Villalobos family was unable to attend as Arianna was in the hospital.

“We weren’t able to attend, but they face timed us and it was just amazing to see the community, family, and friends come together for support,” said Villalobos.

Arianna passed away on October 1, 2019, but her memory lives on through the Aristrong Foundation.

“Before Ari passed, she and my wife were sitting down watching tv when she said, ‘Mama, when Jesus takes me home, I want you and dad to start something where you can help people—not just kids with brain cancer like mine, but everyone because people need love,” shared Villalobos.

Now honoring her wish, the Aristrong Foundation seeks to help families that suffer from loss.

“We’re here for our community and people that suffer loss, not just financially but emotionally and spiritually too,” explained Villalobos.

The Aristrong Foundation understands loss within a family and knows that sometimes the best things aren’t said at all.

“We’re here for these families, we understand the road they’re on and know sometimes they don’t need someone to talk to, but someone to listen,” said Villalobos.

By honoring Arianna, the Aristrong Foundation allows her to be honored and remembered—while also making a difference in the families of their community.

“When suffering loss, it’s difficult because someone is missing. Even for us, we get constant reminders of Ari—this would’ve been her senior year,” said Villalobos.

This foundation was created because 15-year-old Arianna wanted to make the world a better place. Her parents are striving to honor her by carrying out her wish to help others.

“We couldn’t do this without our friends and family who have helped a lot. We’re here to service the community and help bring hope and healing to hurting hearts,” concluded Villalobos. For more information and how to get involved with the Aristrong Foundation you can visit their website aristrong.org.