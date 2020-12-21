Arrowhead Regional Medical Center is a Designated Comprehensive Stroke Center

Local Advertisement

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC) was awarded Comprehensive Stroke Certification by the Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Program (HFAP), the nation’s original independent, accreditation program. Certification confirms that this specialty of ARMC is providing high quality care as determined by an independent, external process of evaluation.

“ARMC clearly demonstrates a commitment to quality and patient safety,” said HFAP Vice President, Meg Gravesmill. “We base our decision on the findings of an extensive and thorough onsite review of the Comprehensive Stroke Certification against standards for organizational operations and clinical services that drive patient safety and continuous quality improvement. ARMC has earned the distinction of HFAP certification through its performance in successfully meeting those standards.”

“We’re proud to achieve this prestigious certification,” Dan Miulli, D.O., ARMC stroke program director. “Earning this significant achievement is recognition of our commitment to providing the highest level of specialized stroke care to our patients, leading to better outcomes.”

Meeting the standards to treat the most complex stroke cases, ARMC’s stroke center has the capacity to provide acute care, administer tissue plasminogen activator (tPA), and deliver other acute therapies safely and efficiently. In addition, ARMC is a several time recipient of the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke Quality Achievement Awards, recognizing the hospital’s commitment to ensure that stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

