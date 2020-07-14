Arrowhead Regional Medical Center McKee Family Health Center now offers 3D mammography exams

Local Advertisement

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center(ARMC) announced its McKee Family Health Center now offers one of the most advanced mammography systems on the market. Hologic’s 3Dimensions system offers features that improve image clarity and help set it apart from other screening technologies.

The 3D mammography exams are clinically proven to significantly increase the detection of breast cancer and provide a better option for women of all breast densities compared to 2D exams. According to the American Cancer Society, women between the ages of 45 – 54 should have an annual mammography exam.

Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in women. Studies have shown that 3D mammography finds 20 to 65 percent more invasive breast cancer and reveals subtle lesions and fine calcification to help pinpoint cancer early. It is superior for women with dense breasts, offers a more comfortable experience, and reduces the need for additional imaging by up to 40 percent.

“Being able to offer breast cancer screening through up-to-date mammography technology directly in the community we serve is a much needed and welcome advancement in care,” stated Department of Family Medicine Chairman, David Lanum, M.D. “Making breast cancer screening more accessible is also key to reducing health care disparities which exist in our communities. I’m thrilled to see this service now open here at the McKee clinic.”

Local Advertisement

The McKee Family Health Center is located at 1499 E. Highland Avenue in San Bernardino. Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be made by calling 909-777-0834, #5.