Arrowhead Regional Medical Center names ﻿new chief operating officer

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC) recently announced that Andrew Goldfrach, FACHE, was appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Medical Center, effective immediately. Goldfrach was brought in early to help on the hospital’s COVID-19 Task Force team.

“Andrew’s breadth of experience in leadership positions and operational management, from strategic direction in both short- and long-range planning makes him a perfect fit for our organization,” said ARMC Hospital Director, William Gilbert. “He is highly respected for his integrity and his successful track record of delivering results.”

Goldfrach joins ARMC from University Hospitals Avon Rehabilitation Hospital in Ohio, an acute care rehabilitation hospital, where he served as chief executive officer. Previously he was an administrator at Good Shepherd Penn Partners, a partnership between Penn Medicine and the Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network. Goldfrach has also held positions with Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia; Phoenixville Hospital in Pennsylvania, and with DGA Partners, Inc. in Pennsylvania.

“I am honored to join the ARMC team to oversee strategic growth and facility expansions,” said Goldfrach. “Along with the dedicated ARMC health care team, I look forward to achieving even greater success building upon the Medical Center’s innovative and high-quality medical services.”

Goldfrach holds a master’s degree in Health Administration from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and is board certified in Healthcare Management. He most recently served on the American College of Healthcare Executives of Northern Ohio Board of Directors and on the Healthcare Leadership Network for the Delaware Valley Board of Directors.