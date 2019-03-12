Arrowhead Regional Medical Center to host 12th Annual 5K Walk/Run with special guest Gary Ferrer

Local Advertisement

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC) will host its 12th Annual 5K Walk/Run at 8:30 a.m. on March 16, to promote the fight against obesity and other health conditions. The 3.1-mile Walk/Run will take place on the ARMC campus and will include activities for adults and children, with warm-up exercises led by special guest Gary Ferrer.

Ferrer was a successful celebrity photographer and dance instructor, who lost his vision after being stricken by meningitis in 2016. After spending months at ARMC, upon recovering his physical strength, he chose to focus on helping the community with the skills he did possess. With his passion for dance and fitness, he offered free folklorico dance lessons and Zumba for all low income individuals. His ballet folklorico group now performs throughout Southern California. He has been recognized by many authorities including the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, State Assembly, and Congress.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Ferrer participate in the Walk and this is a testament to his commitment in supporting a healthy community after the many challenges he experienced during his recovery,” stated ARMC Emergency Medicine Department Chair Rodney Borger, M.D., the attending physician to Ferrer while in long-term treatment at ARMC. “This is a young man with a strong will and desire, and for what could have been a setback, became a way to help others while also finding his home in the community by sharing his skills and passion and promoting a healthy lifestyle.”

Ferrer sought ways to give back to ARMC and upon learning of the Walk/Run there was a perfect fit for him to lead the warm-up as he does every day with his students during practice and rehearsals. The Walk/Run path will interlace through roads in the neighborhood adjacent to the hospital, while the Health Expo will include free basic screenings, as well as booths offering information, giveaways, and fun activities for the entire family. Free T-shirts will be offered while supplies last.

The best method of registration is advanced online registration at www.armcevents.org.

Participants who arrive at the event un-registered will be required to complete identification and liability paperwork before the Walk/Run. Day-of registration begins at 7:00 a.m. and no registration will be accepted after 8:15 a.m. (Please arrive early enough to find parking and get to the registration area.)

The hospital is located at 400 North Pepper Avenue in Colton, and participants will convene in the front of the medical office building.