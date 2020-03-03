Arrowhead Regional Medical Center to host 13th Annual 5K Walk/Run & Health Expo

Local Advertisement

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC) will host its 13th Annual 5K Walk/Run & Health Expo at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, to promote the fight against obesity and other health conditions.

The free 3.1-mile Walk/Run will begin on the ARMC campus and interlace through roads in the neighborhood adjacent to the hospital. The event is open to adults and children.

The Health Expo will include free basic health screenings such as height and weight measurements, BMI analysis, blood pressure check, blood sugar monitoring, and stroke risk assessment. Numerous booths will offer information, giveaways, and there will fun activities for the entire family. Free T-shirts will be offered while supplies last.

Pre-registration is now open at http://www.armcevents.org. Participants who arrive at the event and have not pre-registered will be required to complete identification and liability paperwork before the Walk/Run. Day-of registration begins at 7:00 a.m. and no registration will be accepted after 8:15 a.m. Everyone must register to participate.﻿

The hospital is located at 400 North Pepper Avenue in Colton, and participants will convene in the front of the medical office building for the event.