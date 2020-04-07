Arrowhead United Way establishes Emergency San Bernardino United Covid-19 Relief Fund to Support Community During Pandemic

Local Advertisement

Arrowhead United Way has launched the San Bernardino United Covid-19 Relief Fund to Support those in the Arrowhead United Way service area who are most vulnerable during COVID-19 pandemic.

“During times of crisis as a community, we must maintain the strength to support the needs of our families and work collaboratively to assist those we are called upon to serve while maintaining our mental wellness,” says Gwendolyn-Dowdy Rodgers, Interim CEO and President of the organization.

Donations will be used locally and will counter the economic impacts of coronavirus to low-income individuals and families through emergency support. Funds will also support organizations that are on the frontlines by providing materials and supplies to prevent the spread of disease.

Donors can visit the Arrowhead United Way website and click on ‘Donate’ to support this fund. Checks made out to ‘Covid-19’ are also accepted by mail at Arrowhead United Way, 646 North D Street, San Bernardino, CA 92401.

Local Advertisement

San Bernardino County residents can dial 2-1-1 at any time to hear the latest information about Covid-19 and can receive referrals for local services including food, shelter, and other health related issues. Calls can also be placed to 888-435-7565 (toll free). Information & Referral Specialists are available by phone 24 hours a day, 7 days a week